As president he won a Scudetto, raised three other trophies to the sky (one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups) and came close to winning the 2019-20 Europa League, but hitting the Champions League semi-final and playing in the Euroderby against Milan’s access to the final in Istanbul on 10 June is perhaps the highest point in Steven Zhang’s Nerazzurri history. Because, before him, only Angelo Moratti, Ivanoe Fraizzoli and Massimo Moratti managed to lead the viale della Liberazione club among the four queens of Europe.