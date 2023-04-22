The president, although he can no longer invest as in the golden years, in the summer he renounced the last minute sale of Skriniar so as not to weaken the team and is always close to the group. The coach, who has lost 11 games in the championship, has confirmed his European DNA
As president he won a Scudetto, raised three other trophies to the sky (one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups) and came close to winning the 2019-20 Europa League, but hitting the Champions League semi-final and playing in the Euroderby against Milan’s access to the final in Istanbul on 10 June is perhaps the highest point in Steven Zhang’s Nerazzurri history. Because, before him, only Angelo Moratti, Ivanoe Fraizzoli and Massimo Moratti managed to lead the viale della Liberazione club among the four queens of Europe.
