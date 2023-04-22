Too bad to be true. In Athens, on the last day of the second phase of the World Cup, Setterosa was overwhelmed by Hungary (13-3) and finished the group in fourth place. In the Final Eight in Long Beach (June 23-25) he will have to deal with Spain, European gold. Greece also qualifies from the second round and will therefore meet the Hungarians, while the Netherlands and the United States will meet their soft opponents at the end of the Second Division tournament, scheduled in Berlin from 1 to 7 May.

WITHOUT HISTORY

—

A monologue summarized by the figures: 15% shooting for Italy (and only one goal out of 13 in numerical superiority), against 44% of the team led by Biro, who never saves money. It’s already 10-2 at half-time. Between the posts, first two times for Banchelli and last two quarters for Condorelli. Extenuating, a tiring double training session (gym and swimming pool) in the morning. Coach Carlo Silipo says: “There is undoubtedly tiredness and evidently we are not yet ready to face three matches of this level in three days. In the water it seemed to see a first team against a youth team. These are all lessons that will be useful for the group to grow on the road that leads to the Fukuoka World Championships”. Captain Valeria Palmieri also bets on it: “In the coming months you will see another Setterosa”.