It’s called ACR8 and it’s a new electromechanical seat belt tensioner capable of relocating car occupants to the optimal seating position before a potential collision. It was developed by ZF, a German technological group active on a global level that supplies systems for cars, in this case dedicated to the safety of drivers and passengers. “The protection of vehicle occupants begins with correct seating and a well-fastened seat belt,” explain the company’s engineers. “Using the vehicle’s sensors, if the system is alerted to a potentially dangerous situation, the belt repositions the occupants in the seat, improving the functionality of the restraint system”

Electromechanical tensioner

The heart of the system is the electromechanical tensioner, which can also reduce belt slack or warn the driver by vibrating the belt strap. The two restraint systems with which cars are equipped, the belt and the airbag, work closely together as occupant protection systems; the belt initially holds the upper part of the body, then releases it in the milliseconds following a collision, in the direction of the airbag, until it envelops the occupant. If the belt fails to meet these expectations, for example because the upper body was already tilted too far forward before or during the collision, the risk of injury may increase. This is where the idea of ​​repositioning comes into play.



How to make the most of the seconds before a collision



As soon as the seat belt is fastened, ACR8 actively reduces any perceived slack: that is, it tightens the seat belt so that it fits snugly around the occupant. If the vehicle’s sensors detect a critical driving situation that could lead to emergency braking or a potential collision, the seat belt system can use that time to enhance protection. For this purpose, the system is not only connected to the vehicle’s sensors but also to the automatic emergency braking assistant, so as to bring the occupant back to the optimal position and hold him there during braking.

Additional security

The ACR8 system can also be used to transmit a haptic, i.e. tactile, signal to the driver, alerting him or sending him information. It can send a signal to “wake up” the driver when tired. When switching from automated driving to manual driving, ARC8 can use high-frequency pulses of the seat belt belt to alert the driver to regain control of the vehicle. In this way, the belt system can be integrated into the user interface of automated vehicles to attract the driver’s attention.