The radio world is in mourning. The master of sports radio Pepe Domingo Castaño died this Sunday in Madrid at the age of 80. “The day we never wanted to come has arrived,” they announced from the sports program Tiempo de Juego. José Domingo Castaño Solar​ (Lestrove, La Coruña, October 8, 1942), was a radio and television presenter, singer and writer and has died suddenly at the Hospital de la Zarzuela in Madrid. Pepe Domingo Castaño was accompanied by his sons, Hugo and Óscar, his wife, Teresa, and also the journalist Paco González, his inseparable companion on the radio.

«The radio will never sound the same without you. This family will never beat the same again without you, but for you. We will continue… We still don’t know how we are going to do it, but we will continue to fill the void you leave us with life and radio. We love you Pepe, we love you and we will always love you as you have taught us, with joy and united,” his teammates from Tiempo de Juego lament in an exciting message on social networks.

The radio presenter, one of the most recognizable voices on the Spanish airwaves, was still heard until a few days ago as presenter and host of the program Tiempo de Juego on Cadena COPE. He began his professional career at just 18 years old on Radio Galicia, but in 1966 he decided to leave his homeland to move to the capital, where he developed his first musical program on La Voz de Madrid.

Sports Carousel and Play Time



Cadena SER hired him again in 1973 as host of youth and musical programs such as Voces a 45, Viva la radio and Sintonía sobre Ruedas. However, his most recognized work to date was as host of The Great Musical, which earned him his first Ondas Award in 1975.

His career in sports radio began in 1988, when he arrived at Carrusel Deportivo, which he presented first with Antonio Martín Valbuena and for 18 years with Paco González. There he already proved to be an innovator in the way of singing the program’s advertising spots with songs, wit and the appearance of being improvised, until it became a hallmark.

In 2010 he left Carrusel Deportivo because he did not agree with the dismissal of Paco González, whom he accompanied when he was hired by Cadena COPE that same year, where he had since co-presented Tiempo de Juego.

Television presenter and singer



Pepe Domingo Castaño was also linked to television on TVE, where he presented Young Library in 1968 and where he met the presenter María Luisa Seco, with whom he was married from 1969 to 1981. Later, he presented the program 300 million on TVE from 1979 to 1983, when he left the small screen until he returned occasionally in 1995 with the program Number 1 (Telecinco).

Castaño was so versatile that in music – one of his passions – he also managed to succeed. On February 15, 1975 he was number 1 on the program Los 40 Principales with ‘Neniña (wears jeans)’, and in 1979 he was a Gold Record in Mexico with ‘Motivos’.

Pepe Domingo Castaño was awarded, among other awards, four Ondas Awards (1975, 1996, 2002 and 2005), two Antena de Oro (1989 and 2010), a Golden Microphone in 2005 and the National Sports Award (2012). Last year he published his book ‘Until I run out of words’, in which he reviewed his entire professional career.

The funeral chapel will be set up at the Pozuelo de Alarcón funeral home, in Madrid, starting at 4:00 p.m., as Juanma Castaño explained this morning on Cadena Cope.

Manolo Lama: «Pepe Domingo revolutionized radio»



Manolo Lama, colleague and friend, highlighted as soon as he heard the sad news that Pepe Domingo Castaño “has revolutionized the radio” and recalled that “as long as he was alive he was going to do radio.” The Tiempo de Juego journalist has also stated that Castaño “felt the radio and wore the Cope shirt in a way that you cannot imagine.” Furthermore, he has confessed that “Pepe will want us to remember him as he was. A fun guy, with a desire to live, a good father, husband and son. “I wasn’t fit to sit in a chair and a bed.” “He will continue to live in the heart of the radio”, he concluded in his intervention on the radio with a broken voice.

For his part, the director of El Partidazo de Cope, Juanma Castaño, was shocked by the news and praised his role as Pepe Domingo. «It is a sad day, a very difficult moment for the entire radio. It’s been a very hard night. He was our spiritual leader, without a doubt. But we can rest assured because he has lived life a lot and very well. «Every time I sit down with friends at a table with friends for dinner I will remember him. He was always organizing lunches, dinners and celebrations. “He was a proud and happy grandfather and a complicit husband,” he added.

His now famous «Hello, hello! Here it begins…» with which each edition of Tiempo de Juego now and Carrusel Deportivo started before.