Version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero is titled “Undercover R&B” and will be available starting from August 14th . The player below features the trailer that accompanied the announcement, which offers a preview of the upcoming characters and more. Additionally, a promo code has been revealed that will allow you to get 300 free Polychrome and other useful resources.

As scheduled, today Hoyoverse presented the Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 which will bring with it new missions, playable characters and limited-time events . Let’s find out the main news.

What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1

Version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero will introduce new challenges for New Eridu Public Security and a new story involving Qingyi, Jane and Seth who will have to deal with the criminal group known as the Mountain Lion Gang. In addition to the new story missions, the update will add “Hell Reap”where players will be able to take on Nineveh to earn various rewards, and the new area of ​​Lumina Square.

The update will introduce three new characters, namely Qingyi, Jane and Seth, who will be available in the limited-time banners of this version. Qinqyi She is an S-rank character with an Electric element and a Stun category. She fights with an electrified staff that allows her to quickly build up Daze and increase her Stun DMG multiplier. By dealing lightning damage, she charges the “Flash Connect Voltage”, which once it reaches a certain threshold allows her to perform powerful attacks.

Also Jane is an S-rank character, but of Physical – Anomaly type. During battles she can activate the “Passion State”, which allows her to unleash rapid attack combos and inflict the Anomaly debuff on opponents. Finally, Seth is an A-Rank character of the Electric – Defense type. He grants buffs to his teammates thanks to his large shield, which he can transform into a large sword to attack enemies. In addition to these new characters, the Bangboo “Officer Cui” of rank S.

There will also be some limited time events. The main one is the “Camellia Golden Week”, during which players can obtain Polychrome, A-level W-engine, and various materials by completing dedicated optional tasks. There will also be other events with battles and minigames, such as Immersive “Tactical Drill” and “First-Class Customer Service”, and new features, such as a Improved photo modewith filters and selfie options.