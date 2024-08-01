The game begins, the real one: the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game is coming exclusively to Netflix from December 26, 2024. Three years after the debut of the first season, Creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk sent a letter to fans around the world, also announced that Squid Game season 3 will arrive in 2025 and will be the final chapter of the record-breaking Korean series..

Three years after winning the Squid Game, Player 456 seeks to end the evil game by eliminating its creators and organizers. Gi-hun starts in the most obvious place: he looks for the man in the suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally bear fruit, the path to destroying the organization turns out to be more deadly than he imagined: to end the game, he must re-enter it.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Emmy Awards by becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Seriesreprises his role as director, writer and producer of the series. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from the first seasonfeaturing an impeccable roster of new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an, rounding out the new season’s ensemble of colorful characters.

Below is the teaser trailer for the new season coming out on December 26th