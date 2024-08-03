Unknown until 48 hours ago, a new phenomenon could have launched his professional career, after a convincing start (45 minutes) in the pre-season against AC Milan. His name was on everyone’s lips at the press conference. Joan Martinez, 16, has convinced analysts, fans and already “big european names”, according to the report AS Newspaper.
Technically strong, tall (1.90 m), good in aerial duels and mature, Joan Martínez already has it all, if his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is to be believed, after the start of the pre-season for Real Madrid, which was marred by a defeat.
If Éder Militao and Antonio Rüdiger are undoubtedly the starters in the central defence of the white house, and behind them there is only Jesús Vallejo rotating in this position due to Alaba’s complicated injury. Is Joan Martínez a gift from heaven, to the point of earning a role at Real Madrid? Why not, according to his coach, who praised his performance at the end of the match: “ “He has everything a centre-back needs.”
According to ACEthe man nicknamed as the Golden Boy, He is already arousing the curiosity of several big names in European football on the other side of the Pyrenees. Chelsea and Manchester United have requested information about the star in view of his transfer. Other teams are still keeping an eye on the situation of Joan, who would prefer to stay in the Spanish capital, where he has a contract until 2026.
The Merengues’ next match is against FC Barcelona, their eternal rival, and it will be a golden opportunity for Joan Martínez to shine in front of the entire world and show what he is capable of.
Joan Martínez has attracted a lot of attention, not only for his youth but also for the level he has shown on the pitch against AC Milan. His statistics in just 45 minutes that he played are proof that Real Madrid could have a centre-back of the future in their youth squad. The Valencian completed 24 of 26 passes he made, 4 of 5 long-distance crosses, 1 clearance, 1 successful tackle and 1 shot block, also successful, which prevented a goal from Milan.
