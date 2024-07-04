Zenless Zone Zero is available from today on PC, PS5, iOS and Android, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer that miHoYo created for the occasion to introduce the setting and characters of this interesting free-to-play action RPG.

Against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic scenario in which the fortified city of New Eridu represents humanity’s last stronghold, we will have to take control of heroic warriors capable of penetrating the mysterious Hollows, portals that have determined the destruction of the world as we know it.

These gateways allow you to visit worlds dominated by chaos and violence, guarded by powerful mutant creatures who are ready to attack us. Will we be able to survive their onslaught and return home with the resources necessary for survival?