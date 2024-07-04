Zenless Zone Zero is available from today on PC, PS5, iOS and Android, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer that miHoYo created for the occasion to introduce the setting and characters of this interesting free-to-play action RPG.
Against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic scenario in which the fortified city of New Eridu represents humanity’s last stronghold, we will have to take control of heroic warriors capable of penetrating the mysterious Hollows, portals that have determined the destruction of the world as we know it.
These gateways allow you to visit worlds dominated by chaos and violence, guarded by powerful mutant creatures who are ready to attack us. Will we be able to survive their onslaught and return home with the resources necessary for survival?
The launch trailer
Announced in 2022, Zenless Zone Zero is the new title from the authors of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Railwhich has so far been the protagonist of a series of betas that have been extremely successful, involving millions of users eagerly awaiting the official launch.
In the trailer you can see how cel shading anime style which has contributed to the fame of miHoYo is even more captivating, capable of sketching fascinating characters in an attempt to build a cast capable of conquering players.
Of course, there are some combat sequences, which provide a taste of the devastating maneuvers which we will have the opportunity to perform during a campaign that promises to be substantial and exciting, as is traditional for this type of production.
To learn more, check out our Zenless Zone Zero launch special, with all the details you need to get off to a flying start.
