At the beginning of the season, Real Madrid suffered one of the worst possible news, the club lost Courtois for the rest of the year due to a knee injury. Thus, the meringues, due to Ancelotti's lack of confidence in Lunin, opted to sign the loan of Kepa, which started very well. However, with the passage of time, the goalkeeper who belongs to Chelsea has radically dropped in level, a fact that led to Andrey starting the job and has left the Iberian without the slightest option to have a future within the White House in the face of to summer.
Secure the diary Sports world that for the rest of the season Lunin will be in goal, a decision made by Ancelotti. Thus, Kepa will not only see the rest of the season from the bench, but he will also do so knowing that the merengue team will not negotiate his purchase with Chelsea for any reason, since he has Courtois for the following year and the Ukrainian has already proven to be up to the task in an emergency.
Arrizabalaga will return to Chelsea to define his future, as he really has no desire to be in the London team.
It is clear that Courtois's absence is not minor, since it is possible that the Belgian is considered the best goalkeeper in the world today, being key to the team from the capital of Spain having won important titles. Therefore it can be considered a piece that cannot be replaced by anyone in the world.
