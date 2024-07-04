Today the long-awaited is finally available Zenless Zone Zero, the new video game of HoyoVersewith the creators of other gacha hits like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail,and to celebrate there will be a special event to which fans of these franchises are invited. Well, right here at Mexico City, There will be an appointment with people who work for the game developers and also renowned influencers who are known for playing these types of experiences.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 13 in Mexico City at Chapultepec Avenue 68, from 1 pm to 6 pm In which attendees will be able to appreciate a special graffiti with the characters of the video game, which was created by the artist Mike Sandoval. Mentioning that to give it shape he was greatly inspired by the urban art of the city, and it took a full week and 50 liters of paint to give it the look that players will see that same day.

Users will also be able to receive an instant photo of the event. The official team of photographers will be dedicated to capturing memories and each attendee will be entitled to an instant photo while supplies last. Photos of the wall or with the cosplayers will also be available and when uploading the image to X (Twitter), Instagram or TikTok With the hashtags #zzzero and #zzzdripfest, the event staff will give you a (random) sticker tattoo.

For those who cosplay Zenless Zone Zero, You are invited to record a short video on site, post it with the hashtags #zzzero and #zzzdripfest on x (Twitter), Instagram or TikTok, and they will receive a themed merchandising gift that is a complete surprise.

Remember that the game is now available in PS5, Mobile and PC.

Via: Press Release

Author’s note: People were already very excited even before the game was released, so they will definitely be looking forward to attending the event.