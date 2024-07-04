Last weekend, a move that no one expected was briefly made, due to the bad relationship that América and the Rayados from Monterrey have formed in recent times. Despite the fact that both clubs are not in a good moment between them, an agreement had been reached for the transfer of Rodrigo Aguirre, who was destined to be Henry Martín’s competitor, however, in the most recent hours, the transfer has fallen through 100 percent.
Sources in Mexico confirm that the Uruguayan will not be a reinforcement for the Eagles after Rodrigo and his entourage changed the terms of the contract at the last minute in search of greater financial benefits, pressure to which America did not accede. That being the case and beyond the fact that the team from the capital of the country was willing to match his salary, the move is not feasible and the attacker will continue to be a problem for Rayados de Monterrey.
The reality is that Aguirre is playing very dirty with the Rayados people, the forward has rejected 4 offers from Liga MX, including the one from América that was financially at the level of the forward’s demands, but both Rodrigo and his management are seeking at all costs for Monterrey to sign the termination of the contract so that in this way the scorer can be a free agent and can get a much more lucrative destination, a pressure to which the regio team seems to be about to give in.
