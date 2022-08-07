With a long post on Instagram, the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper highlighted Inter’s strengths and weaknesses in this pre-season

With a long post on Instagram, Walter Zenga has highlighted strengths and weaknesses of Inter in this preseason. Inzaghi’s team is back from a 4-2 defeat against Villarreal. “Not good in the pre-season, 10 goals conceded only one victory, adaptation to the game with Lukaku still to improve. Gosens still needs time, only 3 regular defenders (urgently 1/2 defenders to be included in the squad)“.

“The goals conceded are, in my opinion, consequences of the” team defensive phase “and not only of the three defenders and Handanovic, the tactical dilemma is evident, lower and vertical ball for Lukaku and Lautaro, or higher team? The goals conceded between Lyon and Villareal are very similar. Positive things: Lukaku scores, with Lautaro, if supplied with continuity, they are a devastating couple. Dimarco from fifth is a lot of stuff. “

