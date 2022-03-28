Zendaya He never ceases to amaze his fans. The actress, since she stepped on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards, has become a trend on social networks. The impeccable look of the American has caught the attention of the commentators of the most important ceremony of the seventh art.

In the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, the Hollywood star appeared in a very comfortable and sober outfit, which was made up of a cropped shirt and a long, tight skirt. Also, she was wearing her hair up.

Likewise, Tom Holland’s partner did not hesitate to be visibly nervous before the cameramen who were looking for their best angle. As is known, in all the Oscar Awards ceremonies the best dressed of the gala is chosen.

YOU CAN SEE: Zendaya and Tom Holland are moving into a $4 million mansion

Actress’s boyfriend denies moving to London

Tom Holland decided to make clear the alleged purchase and move to South London with his partner Zendaya. The actor who achieved fame after playing Peter Parker in the new Spiderman saga revealed that he does not plan to live with his girlfriend. “Many people have called me because I apparently bought a new house in South London, which is completely untrue! I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’m going to get the keys,’” he said.

Zendaya talks about her strong episode in “Euphoria”

Episode 5 of the second season of “Euphoria” has moved the fans of the series, as they expected to see the protagonist, Rue, after the final scenes of the previous chapter. Zendaya, who plays the main character, told how difficult it was to stage Rue’s breaking point, as it was quite a challenge. “It was a very tough day. I hit myself. I still have some scars on my legs and some bruises, ”she expressed for EW magazine.