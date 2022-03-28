moments after hitting Chris Rock In a completely unexpected event during the Oscar Awards, Will Smith won the statuette for Best Actor. In this way, the playwright took the stage to accept this recognition, and also apologize for your actions a few minutes ago.

During her acceptance speech, Smith talked about supporting her family, the actors she had the opportunity to work with during king richardand he also apologized for his attitude on stage. Although he did not apologize to Chris Rock, he did accept that his behavior at this event was not the best of the night. This was what he commented:

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. Denzel told me: ‘At your highest, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’ It’s like I want to be a vessel for love, I want to thank Venus and Serena, and thank you to the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees.”

Along with that, Smith made it clear that he has no plans to put up with being made fun of or his family, and act as if nothing had happened. It may not be the apology that many expected, but it is good to see that the actor regrets letting his emotions get out of control in this special event for the film industry.

Via: Oscar