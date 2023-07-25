A resident of Nizhnekamsk told Lente.ru about broken windows after a gas explosion in a five-story building

A gas explosion was heard in a five-story building in Tatarstan Nizhnekamsk on Vakhitov Street at 05:04. This was reported by eyewitnesses living near the scene. They described the moment of the explosion in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“I only remember that I was sleeping and there was a roar like a meteorite fell, it was like an earthquake. The whole house was shaking and the windows were shattered. The garden was damaged, there were wooden windows, and they were knocked out from the sound. Some children did not go to kindergarten, for example, my sister, ”said Arseniy, a resident of the house opposite. He noted that the sirens of emergency vehicles could be heard 3-5 minutes after the explosion.

Diana, a resident of another neighboring house, was not sleeping at the time of the incident. She woke up to feed the pets and looked out the window. “There was a sudden flash and a strong bang. At 05:06 I called 112, at 05:08 I called the fire department. The services arrived at 05:13, there were 10 cars,” said an eyewitness.

At the site of the gas explosion Diana

The gas exploded in Nizhnekamsk on Tuesday morning, July 25. A fire followed, injuring two people. Eight more people were rescued from the burning building. As a result, a residential building was partially burnt out, load-bearing structures were also damaged and glass in the windows of some apartments was broken. The moment of the explosion was caught on video.