The launch of the AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs had sparked great anticipation among hardware enthusiasts. Promising record-breaking performance, these new cards have encountered some snags in early reviews. However, an unexpected breakthrough could be just around the corner thanks to an upcoming Windows 11 update.

There 24H2 version of Microsoft’s operating system, in fact, will bring significant performance improvements to these CPUs. These optimizations will focus on the branch prediction code, a key part of the processor that directly impacts performance. According to AMD, Zen 5 CPUs will see the biggest performance boost, but Zen 4 and Zen 3 CPUs will also benefit from this update. The company estimates a 13% performance increase for the Ryzen 9950X in Far Cry 6 and a 7% increase in Cyberpunk 2077.

The update is especially important for Ryzen 9000 CPUs, which in some reviews have shown similar or even lower performance than the previous model, the Ryzen 9 7950X. We’ll just have to wait until next month to see if the Windows 11 24H2 update brings the promised improvements to AMD’s next-gen CPUs.

What do you think? Will the update be enough to fix the issues found in early reviews? Or will we have to wait for the new AMD Ryzen 9000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs to see major improvements in AMD processor launches?

Meanwhile, however, the new CPUs are not the only area in which the company is focusing. The American company, in fact, has recently spent almost 5 billion dollars to challenge NVIDIA in AI, while some rumors speak of economic video cards, the RX 7400 and 7300 GPUs, starting at just 150 euros.