He Government Keep steps to materialize the “Singular” Financing Modelwhich provides for the assignment of all taxes to the Autonomous Administration. From this same year, the Tax authorities Catalan will manage the Registration tax. The measure has been known after the celebration of the Mixed Commission of Economic and Fiscal Affairsthe last of the bilateral summits developed in recent weeks between the Generalitat and the State.

At a press conference, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Romero alíciahas pointed out that the agreement does not imply the registration tax, but only its Common management between the Tax Agency of Catalonia (ATC) and the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT). The tribute, technically known as a special tax on certain means of transport (IEDMT), does not generate a significant collection in Catalonia.

Both agencies will sign a agreement To implement a “Network” Management Model that serves as “Pilot test” For its extension to other figures. The agreement will allow ATC to use the software employed by the AEAT and will give access to information about taxpayers in the hands of the state agency. For this, a group of ATC officials will be appointed who will receive specialized training. The objective is that citizens can liquidate the registration tax in any of the agencies.

The Secretary of State for Finance, Jesús Gascónhe explained that the agreement will be signed “as soon as possible”, although it has not given a specific date. Gascón has not advanced what new taxes could be administered in a shared way Not if this proposal replaces the integral management model by the Generalitat.

To investigate Salvador Illa as president, the PSC agreed with ERC for the complete transfer of the Generalitat Taxes basket, starting with IRPF in 2026. This is a substantial aspect of the “solidarity economic concert” defended by the independentistas. In fact, the ATC will incorporate 102 workers to advise taxpayers in the next income campaign and carry out a “pilot” of the 2026 campaign.

Inspectors’ criticism

Asked about the criticism of the “unique” financing of IHEthe Professional Association of State Finance Inspectors, the Minister has assured that the Government “Respect all opinions and some can share them.”

But at the same time He has asked “prudence and a little respect” since the detail of the system raised by the Generalitat has not yet been announced. In addition, he has considered that “Some complaints respond more to political visions that I think they do not belong. “

The working group of Government That closes the fringes of the new financing has until next June to present its proposal.