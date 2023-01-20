Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects “strong decisions” on supplying more Western arms to his country during an important meeting of allies at the US air base Ramstein in Germany on Friday.
“As we prepare for the Rammstein meeting tomorrow, we expect strong decisions. We expect a strong military support package from the United States,” Zelensky said in a speech late Thursday night.
Before the Rammstein talks, pressure increased on Berlin to agree to provide Kyiv with “Leopard 2” tanks, which officials in Kyiv are desperately seeking to obtain.
Poland and Finland indicated that they are ready to send these German-made tanks to Ukraine, but they need Berlin’s approval for this step.
“I am grateful to Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, who was in Kyiv today, and who clearly called on Europe to take a decision on tanks,” Zelensky added.
“Now, we are awaiting a decision from a European capital that will activate the chains of cooperation prepared for tanks,” the Ukrainian president added, noting his belief that “the strength of the German leadership will remain unchanged.”
#Zelinsky #reveals #expectations #meeting #supplying #country #weapons
Leave a Reply