The Colombian national team sub-20 It did not have the best premiere, not the one expected in the South American sub-20, since they did not win, they gave up a 1-1 draw against Paraguay. The positive, the face of the team in the second part, an incentive for what is to come.

What was shown by the team led by Héctor Cárdenas left several points of analysis, although the clear thing is that they have a lot to improve for their second duel, on Saturday against Peru.

1. First time gray

Colombia was not only surprised by the penalty goal, an unfair penalty, in the 7th minute of the game. What that goal showed is that the team had no immediate reaction, that it was carried away by nerves and offensive confusion, that it did not have clarity of attack because it did not have the men on the field who could unlock that game, against an opponent well closed in defense. The best man in Colombia in the first part was a winger, the right, Ocampo, who generated constant output and surprise for his band. For the rest, the offensive structure was cloudy in that initial part. The attacker Caraballo went unnoticed.

2. Monsalve, the lighthouse

DT Cárdenas was opportune in the changes. Starting the second half, he sent onto the court Miguel Monsalve and Juan Castilla, and both were vital in giving the team another face, especially Monsalve, who was the light that was missing, the guide. He was clear in the passes, in the gestation of the game. He put in the pass for the equalizing goal of daniel moon. He was even able to score the game-winner, it was close. His entry was opportune, but he leaves you wondering if he shouldn’t have been a starter, or if he should be against Peru. We would think so.

3. Missing goal, alert

Colombia vs. Paraguay in South America.

Obviously, as it was shown, this is not a team with great goalscoring capacity. He lacks the spark of the scorer. It may be Caraballo, but if they leave him as isolated as in this first game, it will cost him. The task must start from behind, how the offensive game is built so that the goals appear. For now, the team had a hard time getting to the goal. And when he found the way, he had no definition.

4. Jáder, obvious absence

That if Jader Durán is needed is a reality. He was the player to show, the chip for the goals, for the imbalance, for the hierarchy quota. But Jáder is not here, and everything indicates that he will not return as they were excited about in the National Team after his departure for Aston Villa. The DT said that the team did not depend on one man and that other players could replace him, but at first glance, Durñan will be needed.

5. Pressure and nerves

It cannot be hidden that the debut weighed heavily on the team, that the start was to face not only the rival but also the pressure of being local and having so much responsibility in a very difficult group. The first part was evidence of that pressure, but the team loosened up and finished well, which indicates that the panic has probably passed and that against Peru they will come out with more consistency from the start. The group forces him, demands it, pressures him. Colombia tied a game that they had to win, because they look askance at Brazil and Argentina, great favorites.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

