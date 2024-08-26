Zelig streaming and live tv: where to watch the third episode in rerun

Tonight, August 26, 2024, Zelig, the comedy show on Canale 5 hosted by Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio, will be re-broadcast on Canale 5, with the episodes of the latest edition broadcast last year. We will relive three episodes from the now historic Teatro degli Arcimboldi, in Milan. Here’s where to watch today’s episode live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

Appointment this evening, August 26, with Zelig rerun at approximately 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Just select button 5 on digital terrestrial or 105 on Sky.

Zelig live streaming

Not just TV. It will be possible to watch or rewatch the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PC, tablet and smartphone via internet connection.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Zelig 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes will be broadcast on Canale 5? In total, three episodes will be broadcast, in reruns. The first episode will be broadcast on August 12, 2024; the third will instead be broadcast on August 26. Below is the programming on Canale 5: