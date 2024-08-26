Nero a metà 3 streaming and live tv: where to watch the sixth episode in rerun

Tonight, Monday 26 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the sixth episode of Nero a metà 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the fiction with Claudio Amendola and Miguel Gobbo Diaz, which is being re-proposed on these warm summer evenings to once again enthuse the public with its stories. The TV series sees Claudio Amendola himself behind the camera (for episodes 1-6), in his first time as director of a fiction. At his side, Enrico Rosati (for episodes 7-12). Where to watch Nero a metà 3 live on TV and live streaming? Below all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings, reruns starting from 22 July at 9.30pm.

Black Half 3 Live Streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet, smart TV and smartphone thanks to an internet connection.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Nero a metà 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In total, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast on Rai 1 (total: 12 episodes). These are reruns (the first broadcast was in 2022). Appointment on Rai 1 every Monday starting from July 22, 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):