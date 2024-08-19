Zelig: previews, comedians and guests of the second episode in rerun, August 19

Tonight, August 19, 2024, Canale 5 will re-air the second episode of Zelig 2023, the historic comedy show hosted by Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio, which aired last season and will be re-broadcast on these summer evenings. The cast will include some of the comedians who have made the history of the program, as well as new and young comedy talents. In total, three new episodes are planned, every Thursday in prime time. Below are the previews and comedians.

Previews, comedians and cast

On air from the now historic Teatro degli Arcimboldi, in Milan, the tried and tested duo of Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will host a new series of episodes. We will see the biggest names in laughter. Taking turns on the stage of the TAM Teatro degli Arcimboldi will be: Maurizio Lastrico, Max Angioni, Antonio Ornano, Marta and Gianluca, Raul Cremona, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Leonardo Manera, Simone Barbato, Annamaria Barbera, Vincenzo Albano, Corinna Grandi, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale, Luca Cupani, Senso D’Oppio and many others. There will be no shortage of special guests, comedy champions, such as Teo Tecoli, Andrea Pucci and PanPers. In addition to the well-known faces of the program, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will present numerous young comic talents making their debut, discovered around Italy by the creators of the program Gino&Michele and Giancarlo Bozzo.

Streaming and TV