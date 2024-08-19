Although there is still much we do not know about the Nintendo Switch 2it is clear that the following console of the Big N is on the way. In this way, a A new rumor has indicated that production of this console would begin in just a few weeks, so we should soon have more leaks about the hardware.

Recently, Lin Chongtao, CEO of Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc., a chip manufacturing company, held a presentation where he revealed that console production will increase during the next fiscal quarter, This is due to “shipments of new PlayStation 5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch models.”

Although he doesn’t specifically mention new Switch models, Chongtao could be referring to Nintendo’s next console. This means that the Switch 2 would go into production starting next September.Considering previous rumors have pointed to the console being available sometime in the first half of 2025, this would make a lot of sense.

Of course, at the moment we don’t have any official information, and Chongtao could be referring to the current models of the Switch, or even to the special edition of The Legend of Zelda that we will see alongside the launch of Echoes of Wisdom. It is currently unclear, but the possibility that production of the Switch 2 is about to begin is also not ruled out. In related topics, more technical details of the Switch 2 emerge. Likewise, this would be the release date of the console.

The Switch 2 is on the way, that’s for sure, and considering it’s coming out next year, production on the console could start any day now. Not only does this mean its release is close, but we’ll see multiple leaks that Nintendo will surely like.

Via: Go Nintendo