Zelig: how many episodes, duration and when it ends in rerun on Canale 5

How many episodes are planned for Zelig? The Canale 5 comedy show will air in prime time reruns with the rerun of the last edition hosted by Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio starting from August 12, 2024. Three episodes are planned in total, but the program should then return next season with new episodes. A fourth episode of best of is possible. Let’s see the complete schedule together.

First Episode: August 12, 2024

Second episode: August 19, 2024

Third episode: August 26, 2024

Duration

How long is each episode of Zelig 2023? Appointment on Canale 5 in reruns every Monday from around 9.20 pm until 12.15 am. A duration therefore of about three hours, including commercials. In the cast, in addition to special guests and young talents, we find Maurizio Lastrico, Max Angioni, Antonio Ornano, Marta and Gianluca, Raul Cremona, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Leonardo Manera, Simone Barbato, Annamaria Barbera, Vincenzo Albano, Corinna Grandi, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale, Luca Cupani, Senso D’Oppio and many others.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Zelig live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Monday evenings at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 in reruns. Not just TV. It will be possible to watch or rewatch the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PC, tablet and smartphone via internet connection.