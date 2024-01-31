The appointment with the MotoGP at Mugello is from 31 May to 2 June for a weekend of pure fun. Five classes with MotoGP – Moto2 – Moto3 – MotoE and Red Bull Rookies Cup and a double appointment with qualifying and the Sprint Race on Saturday and all the races on Sunday. Many meetings with the riders are scheduled, such as the hero walk on Saturday and Sunday or the Rider Fan Parade along the 5,245 meters of the Tuscan track.

Motor Woodstock As per tradition, “You can't sleep at Mugello”. The invitation for all fans is to experience a weekend of races, music and friendship throughout the weekend with international music, concerts and DJ sets and the possibility of camping for free inside the circuit park (100 hectares of meadows and woods with bathrooms and showers, water fountains and areas equipped for barbeques) starting from Thursday. Free entry for motorbikes.

PRE-SALE

Until Sunday 4 February, all fans will be able to take advantage of the special promotion reserved for the first pre-sale period. Take advantage of it now to secure a ticket to share with friends. Motorcycle entry is free as is the possibility of camping inside the circuit park from Thursday evening until Sunday.

Tickets allow access from 9pm the previous day to allow spectators to enjoy the extensive program of music and concerts on the Correntaio stage, but also to sleep inside, a feature that distinguishes Mugello from any other circuit on the MotoGP calendar .

The second presale period will start on the platform on Monday 5 February TicketOne.it. For any information and type of ticket, including VIP tickets, you can also consult the site mugellocircuit.com.

MAKE WAY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE: free entry up to 15 years old

In the spirit of the passion for motors, music and a weekend to share in the open air with friends, children up to 15 years of age will have access to the lawn area completely free of charge. For children aged between 16 and 18, a reduced ticket for the lawn and grandstands will be reserved.