“We are constantly working with partners,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that he expected some “important results” next week from a series of international events that will address the situation in Ukraine.

Although Zelensky has held several talks with President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since the invasion of Russian forces in late February, holding such a series of discussions in just one day is not an ordinary event.

Zelensky said he thanked Biden for the “unprecedented defense and financial” assistance the United States has provided to Ukraine and has spoken with the US president about providing it with effective anti-aircraft defense systems to protect the population.

Earlier, Zelensky said he had a “very meaningful” conversation with Macron on “defence, energy, economics and diplomacy” that lasted more than an hour and “very specific” talks with Erdogan on guaranteeing Ukraine’s grain exports.

Turkey, which mediated peace talks in the early months of the war, worked alongside the United Nations on a grain deal that opened Ukrainian ports to exports in July after a six-month de facto Russian blockade.

Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, in which he called for a quick end to the conflict.

Putin said last week that Moscow’s near complete loss of confidence in the West would make reaching a final settlement over Ukraine more difficult, and warned of a protracted war.