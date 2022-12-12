Responsible investment, i.e. investing that emphasizes ecological, social and administrative sustainability, does not work. The system needs to be clarified and stripped of all kinds of piety, writes The Economist’s Henry Tricks.

For subscribers

Henry Tricks, columnist for The Economist

7:00 am

Desiree Fixler says that there is no wall rose and that his supervisor Asoka Wöhrmann yes, you knew what kind of guy Deutsche Bank’s asset management company DWS hired as Chief Sustainability Officer in 2020. Fixler is a seasoned Wall Street veteran who traded credit derivatives before the 2007-2009 financial crisis. He knows what kind of power the regulatory authorities have – and that there is no room for complacency in the supervision of corporate responsibility.