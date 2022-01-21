Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Sergey Nikiforov explained his statement about the threat of a Russian military invasion in Kharkiv. This is reported “NV”.

“I think the president was thinking about if, let’s say, there is an escalation, what would it be. It was just an example, a hypothetical scenario. That is, he did not mean that Kharkiv would be occupied,” Nikiforov said.

He believes that Zelensky’s phrase was “pulled out” from the interview.

Related materials:

Zelensky, in an interview with The Washington Post, said that Russia could attack those Ukrainian regions with which it has a strong historical connection, for example, occupy Kharkiv under the pretext of protecting the Russian-speaking population. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said the city was ready to give “a firm rebuff to a potential invader.”

Moscow denies any aggressive plans towards Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, hiding behind words about an allegedly imminent invasion, Kiev and the West are preparing their own military provocations. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities consider US military assistance carte blanche for a military operation in the Donbass and do not stop shelling civilians. Zakharova called on the West to stop contributing to the militarization of Ukraine, “dragging it into NATO.”