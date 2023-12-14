DUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise landing at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday and reportedly then visited the US Army's European headquarters in Wiesbaden. A spokesman for the Frankfurt police confirmed the president's arrival; the American military did not comment.

Last year, the American Department of Defense set up its center for military assistance to Ukraine in the Clay barracks in the Erbenheim district of Wiesbaden, where it established the Security Assistance Group Ukraine (SAG-U) with around 300 soldiers, led by a three-star general stationed.



The command coordinates the delivery of weapons and other equipment as well as the training of Ukrainian soldiers. It acts as a headquarters and administrative hub. The logistical steps are implemented via the US base in Kaiserslautern; the large training centers in Grafenwöhr and Hohenfels in the Upper Palatinate play the most important role in the training of Ukrainian troops.

American media have reported in recent days about increased efforts by the American military to support Ukraine. The SAG-U commander, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto, is now said to be meeting regularly in Kiev for very detailed discussions with Ukrainian generals. According to the New York Times, various scenarios, so-called “war games”, will be played out in Wiesbaden over the next few weeks in order to develop a new strategy for the war against Russia together with Ukraine.