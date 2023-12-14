Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco are living one of the best stages of their lives with their newborn daughter Cayetana. The couple is in the United States, where the businesswoman brought her baby into the world and where she recently received a visit from her four oldest children. However, the North American country would not become the family's new home, why would this be? Find out all the details in this note.

What gesture did Jesús Barco have with his daughter on social networks?

Jesús Barco was very excited and happy about the new stage he is experiencing by becoming a father with Melissa Klug. The athlete used his Instagram account to share unknown details about his daughter and to reveal how much his arrival has changed her life.

The soccer player said that his daughter is 15 days old and was born weighing 2 kilos and 850 grams. In addition to this, he uploaded a photo holding his baby and stated that Cayetana is “the best thing that could have happened to her.”

Jesús Barco became a father a few weeks ago. Photo: LR composition/Jesús Barco/Instagram

Will Jesús Barco and Melissa Klug move to live in the United States?

The couple has been living in the North American country for the last few months due to their pregnancy. Melissa Klug. However, after their baby was born, will they continue to stay in the United States? Jesús Barco responded in his Instagram stories that it is not in his plans to stay in that nation, although he has not confirmed if they will return to Peru.

“We will only stay in the United States for a while,” Barco said on his social networks.

