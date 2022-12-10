Zelensky: Norway donates $100 million to Ukraine to restore energy system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message in his Telegramchannel said that Norway transferred $100 million to Kyiv. He clarified that these funds were allocated for the restoration of the country’s energy system.

“There is important news from Norway. There is a new $100 million support package from this country to restore our energy system,” the head of state said.

He added that in addition to this, Oslo provides Kyiv with support in the defense, economic and political spheres, as well as provides humanitarian assistance and helps Ukraine buy gas.

