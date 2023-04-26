New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed its continued support for all regional and international efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, renewing its firm solidarity with the Palestinian people, and their legitimate right to establish their independent state, on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, calling for the need to settle disputes peacefully, in light of what the region is going through. Continuing challenges and crises, the latest of which is the developments in Sudan.

Yesterday, the UAE said, in a statement delivered by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, to the Security Council: “We are pleased that thousands of worshipers were able to perform the Eid prayer in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in peace and quiet, away from the painful events that we witnessed during the month of Ramadan when they were attacked by the Israeli police forces.” In violation of the sanctity and sanctity of places of worship and the freedom to practice religious rites.”

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar reaffirmed that the city of Jerusalem has a special place that may not be touched, stressing the need to respect its existing historical and legal status, and the Hashemite Custodianship over the sanctities in it, in word and deed.

His Excellency added, “We see that Israel’s decision to prevent settlers from storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan has prevented further confrontations,” expressing regret for the return of unrest to the city of Jerusalem after yesterday’s attacks, which reflects the continuing deterioration of the situation since early this year.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar also expressed deep concern about the continuation of violence, the increase in incursions, demolitions and displacement of Palestinians, which exacerbate the situation, bringing the number of victims among them during the first 3 months of this year to about 50% of the total number of victims of the entire past year, which was considered the deadliest in nearly two decades.

He stressed that the heinous attack on the Palestinian village of Huwwara came to sound the alarm about the nature of the next stage, in the event that Israel continues to strengthen the settlement of settlers, provide them with legal immunity, and employ them as another tool to seize more occupied Palestinian land, in addition to its ongoing settlement activities.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar pointed out that there are about 700,000 settlers in 279 illegally established settlements on the occupied Palestinian land, including 147 settlement outposts according to the United Nations, stressing the urgent need to protect the two-state solution; Which represents the unanimous vision of the international community and this Council to end the conflict; It is the solution for which we do not see an alternative to the coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition.

His Excellency called on Israel to immediately stop all settlement activities, work to reverse negative trends on the ground, and abide by its responsibilities in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar said: “This conflict is going through a very delicate and dangerous phase, especially with the continuous breaches of the fragile truce in the Gaza Strip, and the widening of the escalation zone, as we have recently witnessed the exchange of missiles between southern Lebanon and Israel. These clashes and high tensions indicate the dimensions of this conflict in the region.” and the fragility of its security and stability.

He added, “Therefore, it is no longer possible for the international community to deal with this conflict with the indolence that we have witnessed in the past years, as the current situation requires us to continue pressure to reduce escalation, on all fronts, and to call for maximum restraint and avoid unilateral steps.”

His Excellency said: “We have a window of opportunity that must not be wasted, which is to build on the momentum generated by the Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh meetings, where the two parties reached understandings after the cessation of any serious talks between them since 2014, and this requires that efforts be directed to ensure the implementation of these understandings and adherence to them. With the need to intensify work to restore confidence between the parties and allow them to pave the way back to direct negotiations on final status issues.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar indicated that the main responsibility for extinguishing the fuse of violence lies with the parties that ignited it in the first place, pointing out that our responsibilities as an international community, and a council responsible for maintaining international peace and security, make it imperative for us to remain steadfast in our rejection of any violations of international law and resolutions The Security Council, including all acts of violence directed against civilians, and this was confirmed by the Council in its recent presidential statement.

His Excellency expressed his hope that the international community would continue its categorical rejection of the rhetoric that pushes for escalation, pointing out that the current state of tension does not tolerate further incitement to violence and hatred, stressing that what is at stake is not only the fate of two peoples who deserve to live in security and peace, but also security and stability. the entire region.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE will continue to support all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving these goals, and we will never stop our firm solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, and their legitimate right to establish their independent Palestinian state, on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.