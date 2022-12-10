the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has not managed to reach the record of 9 goals of the emblematic Eusébio as the Portuguese player with the most annotations in a World.

Cristiano, who started the match on the bench again, saw the possibility of reaching Eusébio evaporate today in the clash against Morocco that marked the elimination of Portugal in the quarterfinals at the hands of Morocco.

After achieving the record for goals scored by a national team and the best scorer of all time, among others, the Madeiran went to Qatar with the intention of beating one of the few records he lacked.

The current captain of the “quinas” reaches 8 goals in the World Cup after having scored once in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, four times in Russia 2018 and the one who scored a penalty in Qatar against Ghana.

Before the World Cup began, Cristiano, 37, considered that breaking Eusébio’s record would be “a good challenge”.

“I have a lot of respect for Eusébio. All the Portuguese fans carry him in their hearts. He was an incredible person. If I have the opportunity, I think that Eusébio, in heaven, will be happy and wish me luck to beat his record”, said the Portuguese crack in an interview with the ‘Livescore’ portal.

Asked again in Qatar, he assured that it would be “special” but not something that “would make him lose sleep”: “It may sound a bit vain, but I don’t follow records, records follow me,” he declared.

strong criticism

The elimination of Portugal has left a series of criticisms from the Portuguese players and their companions. Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s wife, was not far behind. Hurt with the elimination, she strongly criticized the DT, Fernando Santos.

He spoke of the relationship that the counselor had with Cristiano, whom he sent to the bank on two occasions, after some internal problems.

“Today your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for what so many words of admiration and respect do you have,” he wrote on his social networks.

“The same one who saw how everything changed when you got into the game, but it was too late.”

During the week, the problems between Ronaldo and Santos were evident, although the DT played down what was said.

“You cannot underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful weapon,” he said.

“Life gives us lessons. Today we have not lost, we have learned,” he said.