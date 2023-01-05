Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects Putin’s proposed Christmas ceasefire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a ceasefire in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone for the Christmas holidays. He stated this in his Telegram-channel.

The Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s proposal, because, in his opinion, Russia, under the pretext of silence, is trying to hide new steps of “aggression.”

Russia will not be able to hide in silence its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and Europe Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In his opinion, Russia, taking advantage of the silence regime, will strengthen its position on the line of contact.

Earlier, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, rejected the possibility of holding any negotiations with Russia.

Call of the Patriarch and Putin’s Decree

On January 5, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ called for a truce in Ukraine and the Donbass so that the Orthodox could celebrate Christmas in peace.

I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus', appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with an appeal to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce Kirill Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus'

The message published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) indicates the time from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. So believers will be able to attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the clergyman noted.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in the zone of special military operation (NVO).

Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in accordance with the instruction, gave instructions to the Russian military to cease fire.

Reaction to the Russian proposal

In the United States and Europe, the truce proposed by the Russian side was critically treated. So, US President Joe Biden called it an attempt to get a breather. The State Department expressed concern that Russia will use “any pause” in the fighting to regroup and rest its troops.

The European Union said it did not trust Russia’s unilaterally declared temporary ceasefire in the special operation zone on Christmas Day. They would like to see concrete actions there, including the withdrawal of troops and equipment.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said the Christmas truce “will not bring freedom or security to people who live in daily fear under Russian occupation.” She promised that Germany would continue to support the people of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the UN said UN Secretary-General António Guterres would welcome a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the Christmas period.

“The possibility that the parties show respect and cease hostilities during this holy period is always welcomed by the Secretary General See also A greenhouse for environmental research at the UAE University Stéphane Dujarric official representative of the UN Secretary General

Supported the proposal of Russia and Pope Francis. According to the chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (WBU) Leonid Sevastyanov, the pontiff believes that the truce should be extended not only to Christmas day itself, but to all Christmas time, up to Epiphany, Epiphany on January 19 or 20.

Ceasefire explained

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin stressed in his Telegram channel that Russian forces would respond to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) if they tried to violate the ceasefire on the line of contact.

He explained that the decision on the ceasefire concerns the initiative fire or offensive actions by Russia. Pushilin also assured that the Russian forces would not allow the Armed Forces to improve their positions during the ceasefire.