Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Moscow will not escape responsibility for the large number of Ukrainians killed in the attack.

“We already know of thousands of missing people,” Zelensky added in a speech via Telegram.

Zelensky explained that Moscow changed its tactics after the international outcry over Tire from the Kiev suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of bodies of civilians were found after the withdrawal of Russian forces.

He added that Moscow is now trying to retrieve the bodies of the dead in the areas occupied by Russian forces from the streets, but investigations, witnesses and satellite images will be used to determine the circumstances of the disappearance.

At the same time, Zelensky said, Moscow continues to build a fighting force to realize its ambitions in Donbass in eastern Ukraine, where Russian units are preparing to resume their attacks.

The government in Kyiv called on residents of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv to leave.