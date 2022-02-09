President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference with French leader Emmanuel Macron, responded to Vladimir Putin’s phrase “I like it – I don’t like it, be patient, my beauty.” Broadcast available on the RBC YouTube channel.

There are things that you cannot argue with the President of Russia. Ukraine is really beautiful. As for “mine” – this is already too much Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

For the sake of an answer, Zelensky switched to Russian. He noted that Ukraine is very patient. “We are protecting our country. We are on our territory. Our patience affects provocations when we do not respond to provocations, but behave very dignified. Therefore, there is wisdom in patience,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Proverb on the topic

Putin recalled the saying on February 7 during a press approach after talks with Macron. He pointed out that Ukraine is trying to skimp on its obligations in the framework of the negotiation process on Donbass: “in Kiev they say that they will comply [принятые пункты договоренностей]they say it will destroy their country.”

See also British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embarrassed at a meeting with Zelensky Related materials:

“The incumbent recently said that he does not like a single point from these Minsk agreements. Well, like it – don’t like it, be patient, my beauty. We have to do it, it won’t work any other way,” Putin said.

The head of the Kremlin also drew attention to the fact that the current authorities in Kiev have set a course to dismantle the agreements. “There is no progress on such fundamental issues as constitutional reform, amnesty, local elections, legal aspects of the special status of Donbass. Until now, the well-known, at least for specialists, Steinmeier formula has not been enshrined in Ukrainian legislation, ”Putin explained.

Continuation of the Normandy Format

The next day, February 8, Macron met with Zelensky in Kiev. After the talks, he stated that his Ukrainian counterpart expressed his readiness to implement the Minsk agreements.

“Yesterday, President Putin and I discussed this issue for a long time. He confirmed his readiness to comply with the Minsk agreements. And thank you that during our talks you confirmed your desire to fulfill them,” the French president said, adding that he took a promise from his Russian counterpart not to provoke a further escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

See also Putin called the tragedy at the mine in Kuzbass a common pain for Russia Related materials:

Macron also promised to continue the dialogue in the Normandy format in the coming days and weeks. According to the French leader, the recent days “made it possible to identify new approaches” to the current situation, on which the countries will work together. “We also have the desire to continue this demanding dialogue, true to our principles and values, and remaining united in dialogue with Russia in order to reduce all risks of escalation, launch the necessary escalation and build peace and stability,” he said.

Reason to get funding

Against the backdrop of attempts by Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reduce tensions in Ukraine, Kiev’s ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, demanded that Berlin begin to actively help Kiev in preventing the “invasion” of Russia. According to him, Ukrainians “feel the breath of freight trains rolling towards the borders with deadly weapons and the pungent smell of soot from Putin’s tanks.”

At the same time, the diplomat was upset that Germany allocated only 771 million euros for the development of Ukraine. This is half a percent of the total amount of 130 billion euros in Germany’s assistance to other states. “The prioritization looks different,” he concluded.

Melnik also demanded an end to the German “ostrich” policy. The diplomat noted that Ukraine is disappointed that the German government refuses to supply the country with defensive weapons. Melnik called this decision unfair.