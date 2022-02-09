Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The state that is now in the Epidemiological Orange Traffic Lightcontinues to exceed 200 daily cases of coronavirus, although deaths from this disease have decreased.

This Tuesday, February 8, the Sinaloa Ministry of Health reported 234 new infections, of which almost 25 percent are from the municipality of Culiacán; It also reported that 1 death was recorded from Covid-19.

The state agency reported a historical accumulation of 108,950 confirmed cases and a total of 9,403 deaths from the coronavirus.

INCIDENCE

The new infections were registered in the municipalities: Mazatlán 76, Culiacán 57, Ahome 66, Escuinapa 15, Guasave 10, El Rosario 4, El Fuerte 5 and Mocorito, 1.

As for the last reported death, the Ministry of Health announced that it is a male person from Culiacán and 89 years old; he passed away on February 3; he had hypertension and obesity.

The Ministry of Health reported that another 819 people were discharged, for which there are already a total of 96,838 recovered patients having overcome the viral disease, since the first contagion was reported in the state.

ACTIVE CASES

The health authorities also announced that there are currently 2,709 active cases of covid-19 in the state and the list is still headed by Culiacán, with 1,529; in second place is Mazatlan, with 322 and in third place Ahome with 214.

The agency reported that there are 2,204 suspected cases of coronavirus in the entity.

The Ministry of Health reported an availability of 87 percent of covid beds in Sinaloa.