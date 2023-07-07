Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelensky continued his tour of Europe this Friday, July 7, ahead of the next summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The president urged the member countries of the Alliance to give clear signs about the eventual membership of kyiv. Meanwhile, government sources announced that President Joe Biden would announce in the next few hours the supply of cluster bombs to the Army of the invaded country, a controversial aid against which Human Rights Watch ruled.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia were the first stops for President Volodímir Zelenski this July 7, in the middle of a tour of the NATO member countries, in which he is pressing for the annexation of his country to the political-military alliance.

Facing the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania, the president called for “concrete” actions on an eventual and future membership.

“We are talking about a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation. We need this motivation. We need honesty in our relations,” Zelensky said from Prague.

A request that received the support of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala. “It is important, because the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe,” stressed the premier.

In Prague, Zelensky won a pledge of endorsement. However, Fiala remarked that the eventual scenario would take place “as soon as the war (with Russia) ends”, an end that is far from in sight.

And in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Zelenski met the prime minister the day before. Nikolai Denkov, He secured support for NATO joining “as soon as conditions permit.”

Likewise, the leader of the country invaded by Russia urged the Western allies to supply long-range weapons to stop the advance of the invading troops.

“Without long-range weapons it is difficult not only to carry out offensive missions, but also, to be honest, defensive operations (…) We are discussing it with the United States, it is up to them at the moment,” Zelensky added.

NATO summit will “reaffirm” Ukraine will become a member: Stoltenberg

Zelenski’s urgent request would have the support of the majority of member countries of the alliance led by the United States at the summit next week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg remarked in recent hours from Brussels.

“I hope our leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a NATO member and come together on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal,” the Norwegian official said.

⚡️“We will create a Ukraine-NATO council, I expect that #Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance,” #BORN General Secretary Jens #stoltenberg said. Stoltenberg added that at the summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders will approve a multi-year support package for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/FMQ49DpH9N —KyivPost (@KyivPost) July 7, 2023



But the date of kyiv’s possible membership remains uncertain. Within the organization there are divisions over how quickly this could happen, especially with some countries skeptical of any steps that could involve the Alliance in the ongoing conflict.

Hungary is openly opposed to kyiv’s accession. The president Katalin Novak, He has urged the agency to stay “out of war.”

According to Article 5 of NATO, if a Member State is attacked, all the nations that are part of the organization must respond in their defense jointly.

Statement by which some nations show their reluctance to join Kiev, especially in the midst of threats from Russia, which has even put on the table the possibility of using nuclear weapons.







01:19

Guarantees for the export of Ukrainian grains, among Zelenski’s main bets

The Ukrainian president’s calls for joining NATO and a greater supply of weapons for his Armed Forces were reiterated by the head of state shortly after his arrival in Slovakia and on which he is expected to insist in Turkey, where he is expected to go. arrive in the next few hours.

The visit to Turkish territory highlights another of the main demands of the nation attacked by Moscow: the export of grains.

Ukraine, one of the world’s leading exporters of these agricultural products, accuses Russia of blocking the movement of its ships, as dictated by the agreement reached between kyiv and Moscow, with the mediation of Ankara and the United Nations.

Therefore, Zelensky stresses that he seeks guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

The cargo ship Despina V, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea, off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey, on November 2, 2022. © Reuters/Umit Bektas

The Kremlin, for its part, denies that it is hindering the passage of this raw material and accuses Ukraine of a decrease in shipments for allegedly undermining the ports.

But the government of Vladimir Putin has also assured that he sees no positive signs of extending the deal because promises to help bring Russian farm products to world markets have been broken.

While Russia’s food and fertilizer exports are not sanctioned, Western restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance pose barriers to shipments, Moscow notes.

US Aims to Supply Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

Government sources cited by the US agency AP, announced that President Joe Biden will announce in the next few hours a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth 800 million dollars, which includes thousands of cluster bombs.

This is a controversial decision, since they are devices prohibited by 120 countries due to their high danger.

Cluster munitions are a type of weapon that fragments in the air and releases multiple explosive submunitions or “bombs” over a wide area. They can be launched by planes, artillery and missiles.

The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday that it will provide thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to people familiar with the decision. It’s part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia. https://t.co/kBHN4bDXY8 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2023



The devices are designed to detonate upon hitting the ground and anyone in that area is very likely to be killed or seriously injured.

But beyond the initial damage caused by the munitions on impact, many bombs do not detonate immediately, so they could cause damage in the future. Up to 40% of these bombs have not detonated in some recent conflicts, explains the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Human Rights Watch has already expressed its rejection of the possible decision by Washington and the German government announced that it will not provide such weapons.

However, Kiev said on July 7 that it would appreciate receiving such ammunition from the United States, because it would have an “extraordinary psycho-emotional impact” on Russian forces, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Death toll from attack in Lviv rises to ten; Ukraine reports progress in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed this Friday that the death toll from the attack with a Russian missile, which occurred a day earlier in Lviv, increased to ten.

The new death toll was released after the invaded country’s emergency services concluded rescue operations.

Several people had been left under the rubble after a Russian projectile hit a residential building, in the city located in the west of the nation and relatively isolated from the onslaught of Russian troops. However, no area in Ukraine is safe from being targeted by the Kremlin.

“As a result of yesterday’s rocket attack on an apartment building in Lviv, 10 people were killed. One person was found at night and another this morning,” regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed.

Ukraine halted rescue operations in the western city of Lviv and said the death toll had risen to 10 from a Russian missile strike on a residential building https://t.co/Mn6QSOB83f — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2023



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army reported new progress from its counteroffensive near Bakhmut, in the east of the country. An operation aimed at recovering territories of his country seized by Moscow troops.

“The Defense Forces continue to maintain the initiative there, pressing the enemy, carrying out assault operations, advancing along the northern and southern flanks (…) In particular, during the last day, they have advanced more than one kilometer (0, 62 miles),” military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said its military had had “partial success” near the village of Klishchiivka, just southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military analysts note that securing Klishchiivka would help Kiev troops retake the shattered small town of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces last May after 10 months of heavy fighting.

With Reuters, AP and local media