Mónica Barba celebrated her birthday away from her family and deprived of liberty, for which his brother Gustavo dedicated a message to him through social networks in which he confirmed that She is alive and has been tortured.

“My family and I are completely heartbroken every day because we know Monica is alive, we know there are a lot of people working on my sister’s investigation, and I think there are some who really want to help her, unfortunately as well. we know that they have tortured her”, Gustavo pointed out his Facebook account.

The publication was made on Thursday, July 7, for Monica’s birthday and 218 days after being deprived of liberty in the streets of Tepatitlán.

The young man’s brother he does not lose hope that Monica will return home.

“We get frequent reports on the progress of the investigation, and each time I imagine that this time the ‘progress’ will be enough to return Monica, but that hasn’t happened,” he says.

However, not having it becomes more and more suffocating, He emotionally adds that he bought her a birthday present but unfortunately he will have to save it along with his Christmas present for when he returns to his loved ones.

Finally, he asked people to ask state representatives, embassy offices and the president to please intervene.

