from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

05/20/2023 – 4:55 am

Share



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima for talks with the G7 on Saturday after gaining much-desired access to advanced US fighter jets and training for Kiev pilots.

Zelensky’s surprise appearance on the summit – previously expected to appear via video – came after he hailed a “historic” White House decision to allow Ukraine to take delivery of F-16 jets.

+ The meaning of Brazil’s return to the G7 after 14 years

Before arriving at the G7, Zelensky visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to speak at the Arab League Summit. In his remarks, he accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of the Russian invasion of their country.

Biden will meet with Zelensky on Sunday. Zelensky’s surprise appearance follows a stop in Jeddah to address the Arab League. Zelensky was in Europe this week to meet leaders from France, Italy, Britain and Germany to consolidate alliances and ask for more help.























