By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The campaign won’t take place from the basement this time around. As US President Joe Biden prepares for an uphill battle for re-election, the realities of the 2024 presidential race and the differences with 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, create new challenges for him.

Biden, a Democrat, says he will run again and is considering a formal video announcement as early as Tuesday.

In 2020, Biden kept a low profile as the spread of Covid-19 wreaked havoc on much of American life, including the election campaign that pitted him against then-Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump still spoke at large rallies, but Biden did most of his campaigning virtually from the basement of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, avoiding crowds to prevent the spread of the disease and reduce his own risk of contracting the virus.

That will change this time. The aversion to public events, large and small, is likely to be replaced by traditional campaign stops in cafeterias, factories and union halls with handshakes, selfies and crowds.

The Democratic convention in Chicago will be in person rather than online, and Biden, who at 80 is already the oldest president in US history, will have his day job to do as he defends four more years in office.

Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by winning the Electoral College 306 to 232, winning the swing states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, and surpassed Trump by more than 7 million votes nationally, winning 51.3% of the popular vote to 46.8% of the republican side.

AGE FACTOR

Republicans will be watching Biden’s schedule closely for any signs of downsizing to suggest that age has made Biden less fit for the campaign trail and for the White House.

Biden’s response to concerns about his age and his bid for reelection has been to say “watch me,” and the White House points to his record of legislative accomplishments as a sign of his effectiveness.

Trump, frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is 76 years old.

REINVENTED CAMPAIGN

Biden campaign aides reinvented their 2020 campaign as Covid-19 spread across the country.

Some of the innovations were considered successful, including star-studded virtual fundraisers without the need for expensive travel.

But other changes have been more controversial, including a months-long ban on the use of “door-to-door” practice by campaign volunteers, as well as regular appearances by Biden in his basement that have become a meme among right-wing voters.

RECESSION CONCERNS

Biden took office in January 2021, just as Covid vaccines were rolling out, and economic conditions gradually normalized during his initial term following the shock of nationwide shutdowns. The United States now has 3.2 million jobs from its pre-pandemic peak.

But Americans are worried about a possible recession, and Biden could suffer from being on the wrong side of the economic cycle heading into 2024, with unemployment likely to rise as growth slows, interest rates remain high and inflation potentially hovering above pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland, Howard Schneider and Andrea Shalal)