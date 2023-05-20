A podium conquered on the last lap with an overtaking by James Calado which allowed the number 51 Ferrari 499P to finish in the top-3 in the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
From the crowded grandstands, with over 72,000 attendances – an all-time record for the 6 Hours of Spa – including those of many Ferraristi who have come from all over Europe, passing through the delicate stages of … Continue reading
