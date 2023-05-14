Zelensky’s plane, belonging to the German Air Force, flew to the German capital from Rome, where he met Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday.

On the eve of his arrival, which came amidst tight security measures, the German government announced a new military aid package to Ukraine with more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in aid, including tanks, air defense systems and ammunition.

Zelensky tweeted: “Already in Berlin, we will discuss weapons, air defense, reconstruction, accession to the European Union, NATO and security.”

After initially reluctant to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany became one of the largest arms suppliers to Kiev, with Berlin sending Leopard 1 and 2 combat tanks, and the advanced Iris-TSLM air defense system.

The role of modern Western weapons is crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counter-offensive against Russian forces.

After meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other senior officials in the chancellery, the two leaders are expected to head to the western city of Aachen in order for Zelensky to receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the Ukrainian people.

Organizers say the award honors resistance to the Russian invasion and defense not only of the country’s sovereignty, but of Europe and European values ​​as well.