Ancona for Meloni, Brescia for Salvini, Tuscany for Schlein: the key challenges

Polling stations open from 7 this morning in 598 municipalities, including 13 capitals, with 4.5 million voters who will have to choose their mayor. You can vote until 11pm and tomorrow from 7am to 3pm. In the following weeks it will be the turn of Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on May 21st, and Sicily and Sardinia on May 28th and 29th.

Voting takes place in a regional capital (Ancona) e 12 provincial capitals (Brescia, Sondrio, Treviso, Vicenza, Imperia, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Latina, Teramo, Brindisi). Any run-off round is scheduled for Sunday 28 and Monday 29 May (Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on 4 June, Sicily and Sardinia on 11 and 12 June). Voting has already taken place in the Municipalities of Friuli Venezia Giulia on 2 and 3 April, in conjunction with the regional elections. Seven of the provincial capitals called to vote had centre-right mayors, five others from centre-left while Latina is run by a prefectural commissioner after the fall of the centre-left junta.

There are several challenges that can affect the government or between forces within the majority. Repubblica summarizes them: “An interesting game for the center-right coalition is that of Ancona, the only regional capital to vote and in the Marche region which has long since become a political laboratory of the right-right. The candidate for mayor is not an expression of the Brothers of Italy, which already has the governor Francesco Acquaroli in its ranks: it is Daniele Silvetti of Forza Italia, supported in any case by FdI and Lega, who challenges the center-left candidate Ida Simonella, supported by Pd, Action and Italia Viva but not from the 5 Star Movement which has its own candidate. For Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, conquering Ancona would also be the closing of the Marche circle, it is no coincidence that she was here to rally together with Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani. Losing in Ancona would be an alarm bell and perhaps a sign of a reversal of the trend in the Region which has given great satisfaction to the right”.

According to Repubblica, “Salvini could instead have problems from another game on which they have focused a lot: the reconquest of Brescia. Here there is a lot of play, the Captain, who strongly wanted the candidacy of the regional councilor of the League Fabio Rolfi: for weeks with a helmet on his head, the Minister of Infrastructure has been touring Brescia promising construction sites and new investments. The capture of Brescia would be a great coup, considering that here the outgoing mayor of the Pd Emilio Del Bono was elected a few months ago to the regional council among the most voted in all of Lombardy”.

Important tests for Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party pass instead from the “reconquest of the cities of the red Tuscan era, Pisa and especially Siena administered by the right for the last five years. It is no coincidence that Schlein closed the electoral campaign between Pisa and Siena, where he is betting on Paolo Martinelli, also supported by the 5 stars (the only dem-grillini alliance in Tuscany) and on a woman in Siena, Anna Ferretti”.

