













Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom: Players are staying in the sky tutorial | EarthGamer

All because there are more things to learn and master in this game. There are a number of new concepts that need to be mastered in order to get ahead in this early part of Link’s adventure.

Among them are the artifacts scattered everywhere, as well as abilities like the Ultrahand. That’s what the comments on a Reddit topic reflect.

We recommend: Video game store employees resign the day Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out.

In other cases the players, at least at first sight, do not have much idea of ​​what to do to overcome some obstacles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So they get stuck in certain parts and have to rethink things before acting.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Especially when they face some of the puzzles available. One of the reasons why players take longer to clear Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is its extension.

This place is much bigger and even spread out than the Grand Plateau. All because the islands are separated from each other and you have to devise a way to cross them. Although when the trip between temples is obtained, things are easier.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is a game that, although it is based on what Nintendo built with TLOZ: Breath of the Wild expands it with a lot of additional content.

Not only in the form of a story but new places and characters, as well as new mechanics. These are the ones that players must learn to master in this title, which is currently in the hands of more than 10 million players in physical or digital format.

Fountain: Nintendo.

As always, there are players who can finish Sky Islands in a short time thanks to their skill, analytical skills and even intuition.

But there are others that require more time to digest the new concepts that Nintendo and its creators decided to add to enrich this new adventure for Link.

Surely comments will continue to accumulate in the topic on Reddit with players sharing their experiences.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.