The attacker identified the fan who would have addressed him and demanded his removal. In the recovery Vinicius himself kicked out for a shot in a stopped game. Real defeated 1-0 and Valencia almost safe

On the day of Mestalla’s centenary, Valencia at the end of a 107-minute match full of tension, clashes and controversies made their very worried motives prevail, took the scalp of Madrid and saw salvation. A goal by a second-tier manager, Diego Lopez, and saves by Georgian Mamardashvili were decisive.

nightmare banished — With three games to go, the team moved from Gattuso to Voro and for some time to Ruben Baraja and has a 5-point lead over the third last, Valladolid and Getafe. The nightmare has almost disappeared. For Ancelotti’s Madrid twelfth defeat of the season, eighth in Liga, second in a row after the 4-0 suffered on Wednesday in Manchester in the semi-final of the Champions League. And second place at the moment left to Atletico. The match was suspended for almost 10 minutes when Vinicius heard a racist insult from the stands and demanded the expulsion of the Valencia fan, with the Brazilian then kicked out by the Var for a hit on Hugo Duro and a negative protagonist when leaving the pitch , between insults and provocations to the people of Mestalla. See also Official: Linda Caicedo is a new Real Madrid player

the choices — Carlo left the marginalized and marginalized Mariano and Hazard in Madrid and fielded a mix of starters and reserves: Mendy and Lucas Vazquez with Rudiger and Militao, an unprecedented midfield with Camavinga, Tchouameni and Ceballos, Asensio with Benzema and Vinicius up front. In Valencia make way for young people: Javi Guerra (2004) with Nico Gonzalez (2002) in the middle, Diego Lopez (2002) on the right. The first and third canterani just launched by Baraja. And it was Diego Lopez, who up until a month ago was playing in the fourth division with Valencia Mestalla, who opened the match in the 33rd minute with a sliding right-footed shot ahead of the sleeper Mendy to meet a great assist from the ex Roma player Kluivert. For the canterano first goal in La Liga: it is difficult to ask for more than to score it against Madrid on the day of the centenary of the stadium and with such a great specific value. And his teammate, Javi Guerra, in the 45th minute forced Courtois to perform his usual miracle, this time multiplied by two with a double right foot from 12 metres. The Belgian did it again in the 55th minute through Diego Lopez, Madrid responded with a left footed shot by Rodrygo, who came on in the interval for Camavinga with a change to 4-2-3-1, saved by Mamardarshvili. Ancelotti brought in Modric and Kroos for Ceballos and Asensio returning to 4-3-3. See also Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries, line-ups and prognosis

the suspension — After about twenty minutes the game stopped. Vinicius attacks from the left and to stop him Comert kicks a second ball, which rained into the Valencia area from who knows where, making him carom on the one the Brazilian was leading. Chaos due to the anomaly of the situation, Çomert booked, and another problem: in the minutes of the stop Vinicius heard a racist insult aimed at him and pointed precisely to a Valencia fan demanding that he be kicked out. The result was a long negotiation with the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea and Ancelotti who tried to calm Vinicius who claimed he no longer wanted to play. The whistle spoke to Courtois, Ancelotti and the field delegate in a succession of (non-racist) chants against the Brazilian and announcements by the stadium speaker.

miraculous saves — In the first of 10 minutes of added time Mamardarshvili saved Valencia’s victory with a prodigious save: an iron left hand opposed to Valverde’s very violent and close right hand, served by Benzema. Reflexes and power that are worth two points, with the Georgian repeating himself in the 93rd minute on a free-kick by Kroos from the edge with a prodigious flight with the opposite hand. He ball for a corner and fight because Musah doesn’t let go of the ball. The referee shows a rain of cards, he is called to the Var where they show him an image of Vinicius hitting Hugo Duro. See also Colombia women's team: when does it play again and against whom?

De Burgos returns and changes the yellow to red for the Brazilian, who takes it very badly: leaving the field, Vinicius makes the deuce of “segunda” (or Serie B) to the public, touches his private parts and starts another brawl. In the 102nd minute Mamardashvili’s last miracle over Benzema. An endless match, fundamental for Valencia and which will bring with it a very long aftermath of controversy.

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 21:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Valencia #racist #insult #Vinicius #match #suspended #Brazilian #expelled