She kills her husband by stabbing in Brescia: arrested

She killed her husband with some stab wounds in the throat in front of his fifteen-year-old son. The murder took place on Saturday evening in Nuvolento, in the province of Brescia. the woman, Raffaella Ragnoli, was arrested by the Carabinieri in agreement with the prosecutor’s office in Brescia. It was the couple’s son who raised the alarm and called for help. Since a first reconstruction, husband and wife have quarreled at home. The discussion degenerated when the 56-year-old hit the 59-year-old Romano Fagoni.

