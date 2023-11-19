A few days ago it was confirmed by Nintendo that there will be a live action movie of The Legend of Zeldto, which until now has not given much information about it, nothing beyond its director and also the scriptwriter. This is somewhat bittersweet for some of the fans, since a treatment similar to what happened with the tape was desired. Super Mario Bros., and now, a new clue tells us that perhaps these requests have not been completely ruled out.

Through the insider known as Zippothis cartoon or three-dimensional film would be in simultaneous planning with the aforementioned live action, and would be in charge of neither more nor less than Illumination Studioswho have already worked with Nintendo. Added to this is that production would be carried out by Eiji Aonuma on this occasion, who in turn is the person most responsible for the video games of the franchise until Tears of the Kingdom.

Among other rumors about this supposed film, it is said that there will be people who come directly from great movies of dreamworksespecially those who worked on the trilogy of How to Train Your Dragon, so the medieval aspects would be polished to perfection. There is even already a director selected by the production team, but until now the name of this person has not come to light for some reason.

Of course, like the sequel to the movie Mario planning has already started, it is possible that we will not see it until a couple of years later, being on a date after the live action of The Legend of Zelda and the second part of the plumber by the creators of minions. It is worth mentioning that at the end of all this it is a simple rumor, so the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Via: Zippo Blog

Editor’s note: I hope this film has more orientation towards Wind Waker, because I don’t like the realistic issue at all. I’m not saying that I’m not going to go see the live-action film, but obviously I prefer a project oriented toward animation over that.