Former president Mauricio Macri, who governed Argentina between 2015 and 2019, and expressed his support for Javier Milei in the second round of the presidential elections, defined this Sunday’s elections as “a turning point” in Argentine history and asked that the voters don’t stop voting.

“These elections mark a turning point for Argentina. That is why it is so important that no one gives up, that no one runs away from the possibility of having hope and voting,” said Macri after casting his vote at a school in the neighborhood of Palermo, in Buenos Aires, a few minutes before 10am.

Regarding the results of the elections, the former president simply said “I trust that there will be a majority expression of change”, in a clear reference to Milei. Macri said he spoke with the libertarian candidate on Saturday night and that the opposition candidate “was very well, he was very calm”.

Former president Macri is part of the center-right coalition Together for Change, whose candidate in the first round was Patricia Bullrich, who on October 22 was left out of this Sunday’s second round. Macri and Bullrich immediately promoted the so-called “Acassuso pact”, in which they unilaterally supported Milei, leader of the Freedom Advances party, considering that society chose the libertarian to lead a process of change.