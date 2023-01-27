The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansoori, discussed during his meeting with the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, and her accompanying delegation, ways to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of housing and urban development, in the presence of a number of program officials and project managers.

Al-Mansoori briefed the delegation during the meeting, which took place in his office in Dubai, on the new housing policy for financing loans for government housing programs through cooperation between the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program and national banks and banks, with the aim of sustaining financing sources and meeting current and future housing needs, as national banks and banks will undertake the process of financing housing loans. Citizens in full, provided that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program finances the interest value of the loan on behalf of the citizen.

Al-Rumaihi and the accompanying delegation also visited the Customer Happiness Center in Dubai, where they were briefed on the applicable regulations and the employees’ efforts and excellence in providing service in accordance with the highest international standards.

The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program accompanied the delegation on a visit to the “Al-Siuh 16 Neighborhood” residential project in the Emirate of Sharjah, which includes 818 residences, and its housing models vary to reach 13 models in terms of size and architectural style, with two models of 2 bedrooms, two models of 3 bedrooms, and eight models. 4 bedrooms and one model for 5 bedrooms.. while the project area is 1.289 million square meters, with an average of 960 square meters for one land area for each dwelling, as the project meets sustainability standards and international environmental requirements such as the Pearl evaluation system, the integrated development process, precious water, environmental systems, and renewable energy sources .

Al-Mansoori praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, which are witnessing great progress year after year thanks to the support of the wise leadership of the two countries, mutual trust, respect and common interests, stressing that these visits are an extension of the historical partnership between the UAE and Bahrain in various fields and reflect the desire and will of the two countries to expand the scope of cooperation. Their bilateral relationship and deepening it, especially in important areas, especially government housing.

He pointed out that the housing projects that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is working on aim to achieve family stability and well-being for UAE citizens, enhance the quality of life, and support the future direction for the next fifty years.

For her part, Her Excellency Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi expressed her admiration for the level of effort exerted in housing projects and the extent of development she witnessed in the system of work of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program and the efforts of the program, which resulted in important achievements in this vital sector that affects people’s lives, stressing that this visit reflects the desire of the two brotherly countries to Enhancing joint cooperation frameworks in the housing field and benefiting from successful experiences between the UAE and Bahrain.